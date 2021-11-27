 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Dhaka, Bangladesh - 15 October 2021: Aerial view of people using large fishing nets along the shoreline on the river, Bangladesh.

A

By Amazing Aerial Agency

  • Stock footage ID: 1082992027
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP457.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial View of Amazon Rainforest, South America
4k00:17Aerial View of Amazon Rainforest, South America
Aerial/Drone shot of Dhaka Cityscape
4k00:29Aerial/Drone shot of Dhaka Cityscape
Aerial View of Amazon Rainforest, South America
4k00:32Aerial View of Amazon Rainforest, South America
Aerial view of small rice fields in Bangladesh
4k00:30 Aerial view of small rice fields in Bangladesh
Aerial top-down view high altitude of slum a heavily populated urban informal settlement characterized by substandard housing and squalor poor living conditions streets and rusty metal home roof tops
4k00:12Aerial top-down view high altitude of slum a heavily populated urban informal settlement characterized by substandard housing and squalor poor living conditions streets and rusty metal home roof tops
Earth Sunrise over India, Pakistan and Nepal.
4k00:18Earth Sunrise over India, Pakistan and Nepal.
Aerial view of mangroves borrowing early, dead and rotting.
4k00:20Aerial view of mangroves borrowing early, dead and rotting.
People walk trough passage in jungle, Mayapur, India - 01.04.2019: aerial view 4k drone
4k00:12People walk trough passage in jungle, Mayapur, India - 01.04.2019: aerial view 4k drone

Related video keywords