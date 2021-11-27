 
remove snow from the stairs,clear the stairs from the snow to the house, sweep the snow from the stairs

By volodimir bazyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082986519
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV85.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.8 MB

