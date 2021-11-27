0
Stock video
remove snow from the stairs,clear the stairs from the snow to the house, sweep the snow from the stairs
v
- Stock footage ID: 1082986519
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|85.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Stairs in the underpass. People go down and climb up the stairs. On the steps of the snow. Winter. Ukraine, Kiev, at the entrance to the subway station Khreshchatyk. January 8, 2017
hd00:11MOSCOW - MAR 24: People walk near entrance of Metropolis shopping center, March 24, 2012, Moscow, Russia. Useful area of office part of complex metropolis is 78500 sq.m