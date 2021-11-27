0
Stock video
Diverse team of women doing business presentation with charts on display. People discussing marketing strategy and project planning with workmates in boardroom. Briefing company meeting
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1082984686
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|332.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:27Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:18Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
black businesswomanbrainstorming ideasbrick wallbusiness documentsbusiness meetingbusiness presentationbusiness startupbusinessman managerbusinesspeople workbusinesswoman analysiscommunication workercompany meetingcompany meeting roomcompany meetingscreative officedesk tabledevelopment plandevelopment solutiondiverse colleaguesdiverse groupdiverse teamdiverse teamsfinance chartsgroup discussiongrowth datalaptop computerleadership conferencemanagement presentationmarketing documentsmarketing strategymulti ethnic teampeople discussingpeople teamplanning projectplanning strategyprofessional boardroomproject planningstartup companystatistics solutiontablet computerteamwork project