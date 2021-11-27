 
0

Stock video

Malegaon, India 17th November 2021: One of the biggest manufacturing Handloom hubs in India. Indian textile industry. Handloom factories. Tough Business challenges in Textile Industry. Labor shortage

M

By Mayur_Mehta

  • Stock footage ID: 1082983915
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP492.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related video keywords