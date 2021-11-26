 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Vast wilderness of scenic British Colombia, Canada; rising drone reveal

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082975497
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV966 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7 MB

Related stock videos

AERIAL CLOSE UP: Distancing from stunning acacia tree canopy at dramatic, golden light, bonfire-red and sunflame-gold sunset in breathtaking African savannah grassland woodland in pristine wilderness
4k00:23AERIAL CLOSE UP: Distancing from stunning acacia tree canopy at dramatic, golden light, bonfire-red and sunflame-gold sunset in breathtaking African savannah grassland woodland in pristine wilderness
CLOSE UP: White camper car driving along empty highway in lush dense mixed forest covering the hills in the Canadian wilderness on sunny day. People on road trip in remote area in Nova Scotia, Canada
4k00:07CLOSE UP: White camper car driving along empty highway in lush dense mixed forest covering the hills in the Canadian wilderness on sunny day. People on road trip in remote area in Nova Scotia, Canada
AERIAL CLOSE UP: Flying above magnificent jungle treetops and lush canopies towards and over majestic waterfall in lush rainforest. Amazing jungle river falling over rocky edge in Kauai island, Hawaii
4k00:30AERIAL CLOSE UP: Flying above magnificent jungle treetops and lush canopies towards and over majestic waterfall in lush rainforest. Amazing jungle river falling over rocky edge in Kauai island, Hawaii
4k time lapse of clouds mass rolling over Tibet snow-Covered mountains in tibet. gh2_09929_4k
4k00:184k time lapse of clouds mass rolling over Tibet snow-Covered mountains in tibet. gh2_09929_4k
AERIAL, CLOSE UP: Flying above lush acacia trees scattered around endless short grass savannah grassland landscape in Serengeti national park. Spectacular scenery at golden light of dawn in wilderness
4k00:30AERIAL, CLOSE UP: Flying above lush acacia trees scattered around endless short grass savannah grassland landscape in Serengeti national park. Spectacular scenery at golden light of dawn in wilderness
A herd of reindeers roaming uphill on their annual migrating trip to the warmer southern land.
hd00:30A herd of reindeers roaming uphill on their annual migrating trip to the warmer southern land.
4k time lapse of clouds mass rolling over Tibet snow-Covered mountains in tibet. gh2_09928_4k
4k00:184k time lapse of clouds mass rolling over Tibet snow-Covered mountains in tibet. gh2_09928_4k
Sossusvlei sand dunes landscape in the Nanib desert near Sesriem, Namibia
hd00:20Sossusvlei sand dunes landscape in the Nanib desert near Sesriem, Namibia

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL: Spectacular view from an aeroplane of the clouds and Great Victoria Desert. Flying over the vast Karlamilyi National Park in the rugged Australian outback. Scenic drone shot of Gibson Desert.
4k00:29AERIAL: Spectacular view from an aeroplane of the clouds and Great Victoria Desert. Flying over the vast Karlamilyi National Park in the rugged Australian outback. Scenic drone shot of Gibson Desert.

Related video keywords