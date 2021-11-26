 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0
SELECT
Shutterstock Select premium quality clip

Stock video

Establishing Aerial View Shot of Marseille Fr, Bouches-du-Rhone, Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, France, unbelivable sunset, slow low circling left close

F

By FilmRAW

  • Stock footage ID: 1082972017
399 USD
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4KIncluded3840 × 2160MOV2.1 GB
HDIncluded1920 × 1080MOV42.9 MB

Related video keywords