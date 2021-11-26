 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Health visitor and a senior man during home visit. A female nurse or a doctor examining a man.

a

By aerocaminua

  • Stock footage ID: 1082970700
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:32Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
Asian nurse taking care of mature male patient sitting on wheelchair in hospital. Young woman and old man wearing surgical face mask for protection of covid 19 pandemic. Girl smile to elderly man.
4k00:13Asian nurse taking care of mature male patient sitting on wheelchair in hospital. Young woman and old man wearing surgical face mask for protection of covid 19 pandemic. Girl smile to elderly man.
Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
4k00:22Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
Upset senior retired man grandpa holding cane stick in hands sit alone on sofa at home, depressed pensive old elderly man having older age health problems feeling lonely thinking of disease concept
4k00:10Upset senior retired man grandpa holding cane stick in hands sit alone on sofa at home, depressed pensive old elderly man having older age health problems feeling lonely thinking of disease concept
The face and eyes of an old man. Large wrinkles on the face of an old woman. Face close up. A senior citizen looks into the distance.
4k00:11The face and eyes of an old man. Large wrinkles on the face of an old woman. Face close up. A senior citizen looks into the distance.
young asian physical therapist working with senior man on walking using a walker in rehab center or nursing home
4k00:30young asian physical therapist working with senior man on walking using a walker in rehab center or nursing home
young asian doctor telling senior couple test result in hospital corridors
4k00:21young asian doctor telling senior couple test result in hospital corridors

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Senior scientist is walking with a tablet in a laboratory where colleagues are working. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Senior scientist is walking with a tablet in a laboratory where colleagues are working. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Two Senior Medical Practitioners Discussing Medical Issues over Desktop Computer. One of them Hold Tablet Computer. Office is Modern and Bright. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Two Senior Medical Practitioners Discussing Medical Issues over Desktop Computer. One of them Hold Tablet Computer. Office is Modern and Bright. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Senior Male waiting in a crowded hospital waiting room
4k00:08Senior Male waiting in a crowded hospital waiting room
Senior scientist in white coat is greeting colleagues in a laboratory. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Senior scientist in white coat is greeting colleagues in a laboratory. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
A young womans hands comforting a old man hands. Closeup.
4k00:12A young womans hands comforting a old man hands. Closeup.
Heavy Industry steel Manufacturing Factory. Facility for Construction of Oil, Gas and Fuel Pipeline Transportation Products. Aerial view.
4k00:07Heavy Industry steel Manufacturing Factory. Facility for Construction of Oil, Gas and Fuel Pipeline Transportation Products. Aerial view.
Eye with complete loss of vision, close-up.
4k00:07Eye with complete loss of vision, close-up.
Happy family celebrating party. Enjoying celebration on Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:28Happy family celebrating party. Enjoying celebration on Evening Garden Party Celebration.
Funny Game and Laugh of Caucasian Old Man and Baby Girl in Domestic Comfort. Wrinkled Skin of Grandfather or Gray Haired Father. Gentle Embrace and Happy Smile grandParent.
4k00:10Funny Game and Laugh of Caucasian Old Man and Baby Girl in Domestic Comfort. Wrinkled Skin of Grandfather or Gray Haired Father. Gentle Embrace and Happy Smile grandParent.
Senior elderly man holding to his baby granddouther, holding him close up, side view.
4k00:07Senior elderly man holding to his baby granddouther, holding him close up, side view.
Closeup of hands of old business person typing on laptop keyboard at the desk in home office. Closeup of senior man hands working on laptop keyboard.
4k00:10Closeup of hands of old business person typing on laptop keyboard at the desk in home office. Closeup of senior man hands working on laptop keyboard.
Senior mature older mans using a laptop while relaxing at home
4k00:23Senior mature older mans using a laptop while relaxing at home

Related video keywords