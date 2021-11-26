 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Handheld camera shot: casual dressed woman are posing in slow motion in old town, lifestyle footage of european woman, 4k 120 fps Prores HQ

a

By anton katliar

  • Stock footage ID: 1082967580
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV11.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
4k00:09Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
4k00:07Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
Close up of Smiling ginger woman in denim shirt keep secret and looking at the camera over yellow background
hd00:09Close up of Smiling ginger woman in denim shirt keep secret and looking at the camera over yellow background
Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
4k00:30Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
Smiling ginger woman in denim shirt puts on her hat and looking at camera over yellow background
4k00:09Smiling ginger woman in denim shirt puts on her hat and looking at camera over yellow background
Happy mature middle aged single woman looking at camera posing at home for video portrait, smiling older grey-haired female, healthy cheerful senior retired lady with beautiful face portrait
hd00:09Happy mature middle aged single woman looking at camera posing at home for video portrait, smiling older grey-haired female, healthy cheerful senior retired lady with beautiful face portrait
Pretty smiling redhead woman happily showing see you later gesture on camera over colorful background
4k00:09Pretty smiling redhead woman happily showing see you later gesture on camera over colorful background

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Vertical Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
4k00:20Vertical Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
Vertical Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
4k00:18Vertical Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
Beautiful Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
4k00:15Beautiful Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
Vertical Portrait of Beautiful Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes Posing on the Street. Successful Female in City Living the Urban Lifestyle. Background with Office Buildings and Billboards.
4k00:18Vertical Portrait of Beautiful Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes Posing on the Street. Successful Female in City Living the Urban Lifestyle. Background with Office Buildings and Billboards.
Same model in other videos
Low angle video: legs of two young woman weared in shoes. They walk in sunny day in slow motion, 4k 60p Prores HQ 10 bit
4k00:18Low angle video: legs of two young woman weared in shoes. They walk in sunny day in slow motion, 4k 60p Prores HQ 10 bit
Young dancers women are doing dance moves synchronically in the shadows of the trees. Lifestyle sporting videoshoot outdoors, 4k 60 fps Prores HQ
4k00:11Young dancers women are doing dance moves synchronically in the shadows of the trees. Lifestyle sporting videoshoot outdoors, 4k 60 fps Prores HQ
Young dancers women are doing dance moves synchronically in the shadows of the trees. Lifestyle sporting videoshoot outdoors, 4k 60 fps Prores HQ
4k00:23Young dancers women are doing dance moves synchronically in the shadows of the trees. Lifestyle sporting videoshoot outdoors, 4k 60 fps Prores HQ
Young women walks together in slow motion in the sunsent light outdoors. Fashion stylish video of two girls in casual dree walking in the park, 4k 60p Prores HQ
4k00:12Young women walks together in slow motion in the sunsent light outdoors. Fashion stylish video of two girls in casual dree walking in the park, 4k 60p Prores HQ
Young dancers women are doing dance moves synchronically in the shadows of the trees. Lifestyle sporting videoshoot outdoors, 4k 60 fps Prores HQ
4k00:15Young dancers women are doing dance moves synchronically in the shadows of the trees. Lifestyle sporting videoshoot outdoors, 4k 60 fps Prores HQ
Two dancers women do gymnastic stretching exercises in the street of old town, choreography perphomance in the street, 4k 60p Prores HQ
4k00:18Two dancers women do gymnastic stretching exercises in the street of old town, choreography perphomance in the street, 4k 60p Prores HQ
Lifestyle portrait of two women with long hair standing on the wind near the wall in the sunlight, handheld camera, 4k 60p Prores HQ
4k00:21Lifestyle portrait of two women with long hair standing on the wind near the wall in the sunlight, handheld camera, 4k 60p Prores HQ
Casual dressed dancer poses in slow motion in old town. Lifestyle city travelling footage, 4k 120 fps Prores HQ
4k00:11Casual dressed dancer poses in slow motion in old town. Lifestyle city travelling footage, 4k 120 fps Prores HQ

Related video keywords