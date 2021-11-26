0
Stock video
Shingle beach and relaxed waves of sea. Close-up
L
- Stock footage ID: 1082965591
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|201 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:244K Deck chairs on a pebble beach as a boat rides by in the sea in slow motion, shot on RED EPIC
4k00:22Nantucket Historic Village close AERIAL. Nantucket, a tiny, isolated island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is a summer destination with beaches. It’s marked by unpainted cedar-shingled buildings
hd00:22Caerfai Bay Pembrokeshire West Wales UK near St Davids and St Brides in the Coast National Park. The Pembrokeshire Coast Path passes alongside the bay, with views to Ramsey Island