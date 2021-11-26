0
Stock video
Young woman drinking white wine and check online recipe in smartphone at kitchen. Preparing a fresh healthy vegan salad of adult female entertaining with glass of wine in kitchen
L
- Stock footage ID: 1082965513
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|472.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|21 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Young woman shopping at supermarket. Thinking what she should buy next, walking with trolley near wine shop
4k00:20Group of young people on a wine tasting. Girl with a glass of wine, it tastes the drink taste and smell.
hd00:24Young woman shopping at supermarket. Thinking what she should buy next, walking with trolley near wine shop
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Hand of woman touch rocks during walk in Canyon Saklikent inside view. Travel adventure in mountain, amazing Turkey
4k00:12Women unpacking boxes with furniture for self assembling furniture together. Moving in new house
4k00:27Woman doing budget, estimating money balance for shopping spree in Christmas time. Female accountant paying taxes.
hd00:10Female scoops drinking water in hands from crystal clear river to quench thirst after a long walk in nature or hike in the mountains, or to wash their face
4k00:20Woman check fresh fruits with recepe it in smartphone. Organic fruit and vegetables in the modern kitchen. Healthy food and dieting concept
Related video keywords
35-39 yearsbreakfastcaucasiancheckchefcookingculinarydelightdomestic kitchendomestic lifeeasy kitchenenjoyfoodfunny dancehealthyhealthy eatinghealthy lifestylehomehome cookingindoorsinterior lifestylejoy kitchenkitchen knifelifestylemealmoodmusicpositivepreparingrecipesaladsalad peoplesmartphonevegan vegetarianwinewine womanwomanwoman young