0
Stock video
Panoramic full total view of the agricultural landscape on a cloudy day right before rain.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082963521
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|106.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:35farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
hd00:12Amazon rainforest trees on fire with smoke in illegal deforestation to open area for agriculture. Concept of deforestation, environmental damage, climate change and global warming. Para state, Brazil.
4k00:13Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
4k00:16BAO LOC, LAM DONG, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 2018:Crowd of tea farmer picking tea leaf on plantation, Vietnamese farmer working on sunny day, green scene of farm, row of tree, top view with tea hills.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Lockdown shot of woman walking amidst lavender flowers against barn on field during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
Related video keywords
aboveagriculturalawebiodiversitycloudscloudscapecontrastcountrycropcyclonedramatic skydroneearthelevateenvironmentfarmhousefarmingfieldflyingfreshgrowgrowthharvestheavyhighhillidylliclandlandscapelawnlift upmapmeadowopen spacepanpanoramapastureplainplantationrainruralscenicstormtranquilitytruckvibrantweatherwheatwide