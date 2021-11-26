0
Stock video
Aerial view of Neck Point Park in Nanaimo. Drone flying above quickly in a curve above people, bluffs and trails while heading towards open water. Canadian parks captured from above and in ultra HD.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082963518
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|133.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Visualization of Information Global Network. Technology Connecting Lines Flows into Digital Communication Space Flying from Mobile Phone. Young Man Uses Smartphone in the Big City. Aerial Drone Shot
4k00:15Big City Businessman Uses Smartphone, Stands on Skyscraper Roof: Visualization of Information Flows and Lines Flying from Mobile Phone into Global Network. Top Down Aerial Elevating Drone Shot.
4k00:25Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
4k00:134K UHD Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic and people crossing road at night in Hong Kong city downtown. Drone aerial top view, fly upward. Commuter, Asia city life or public transportation concept
4k00:11Aerial Top Down View of Soccer Field and Two Professional Teams Playing. Kick off Start of the Energetic Match on International Championship
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in beautiful sunset (edited version)
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Two GIrls are Riding Horses on a Beach. Horses Run Towards the Sea. Beautiful Sunset is Seen in this Aerial Shot. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:28People are playing basketball on court. Aerial vertical top view. Drone is spinning around and flying up.
4k00:10Aerial View of the White Sailing Catamaran Yacht and Jet Ski Driving by. Beautiful Weather with Calm Mirror Like Sea and Sun Shining. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Related video keywords
30fps4kaerialbeautifulbluebritish columbiacalmingcanadacanadian landscapecinematiccoast mountainscoastlinecommunity parkdriftwooddroneflatfootageherring spawnhikinghiking trailislandislandslandscapenanaimonatureneck pointneck point parkocean horizonoutdoorpacific northwestpacific oceanprotected areaprovincequietrelaxing sightrockssalish seascenicseasidesoothingspawnsunset seasunset skytravelvancouver islandvictoriawaterwest coastwildlife