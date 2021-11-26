 
1960s: Rock on string hangs in place. Waves wash across rocks on beach. Models of molecules float by. Baseball sits on table.

By AV Geeks

  • Stock footage ID: 1082960791
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV290.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV45.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

