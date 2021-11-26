0
Stock video
1940s: Hands wrap hair around form. Hands brush long hair with bundle of straw. Hands wrap hair around form.
A
By AV Geeks
- Stock footage ID: 1082960290
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|292.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Close up shot of the expert's hands in white rag gloves removes with the help of silicone blades and construction hair dryer air bubbles formed after applying carboxylic vinyl film.
hd00:30Close up shot of the master's hands in white rag gloves removes with the help of silicone blades and construction hair dryer air bubbles formed after bonded carboxylic vinyl film.
4k00:12European cute fit young woman with a towel on her hair applies face cream on her cheek smiling wide in front of the mirror on white background | Face cream commercial
4k00:16Big close-up shot of beautiful slim Caucasian young female model with towel on her hair applies face serum on her cheek from dropper on white background | Face serum commercial
4k00:14Good-looking fit European young woman with a towel on her hair touches her face smiling wide in front of mirror in bathroom on white background | Acne prevention concept
4k00:07Funny gorgeous fit European young woman with hair towel on her head holds cotton pads on her eyes and smiles wide for the camera on white background | Eyelid care concept
4k00:09Pretty Caucasian young fit woman wrapped in towel touches her cheek with cotton pad after taking a shower smiling wide for the camera on white background | Wrinkles prevention concept