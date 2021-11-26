 
Stock video

1960s: Fingers holding card with text. Plastic probe touching plant node, stalk and leaves bending. Orange flower blooming.

A

By AV Geeks

  • Stock footage ID: 1082960194
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV241.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

