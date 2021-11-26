0
Stock video
Flowers in the garden background in 4k slow motion 60fps
P
By ProFilm4K
- Stock footage ID: 1082959249
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|982.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Top View Growing Big Bud Tulip Flower and Dew Petals. Amazing Beautiful Blooming Plant in Timelapse. Lovely Romantic and Natural Backdrop Wedding Decoration Alone Flower in Growing Process Closeup 4k
4k00:06Beautiful opening pink rose on white background. Petals of Blooming pink rose flower open, time lapse, close-up. Holiday, love, birthday design backdrop. Bud closeup. Macro. 4K UHD video timelapse
4k00:09Beautiful opening pink rose on white background. Petals of Blooming pink rose flower open, time lapse, close-up. Holiday, love, birthday design backdrop. Bud closeup. Macro. 4K UHD video timelapse
4k00:16Apricot flower blossoming moving time lapse. 4k macro timelapse video of an apricot fruit flower growing blooming and blossoming on a blue background.
4k00:59SERIES Red orange sunset sky orange video 4k cloud Red orange cloudscape time lapse background Dark red purple sunset sky cloud time lapse 4k evening clouds moving away rolling 4k dark sunset clouds
Related video keywords
4kamazingawesomebackgroundbackgroundsbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybrightbunchbushclose upcolorfuldecorationexoticfloralflowerflowerbedfuchsiagardengardeninggreengrowthleafmagentameadowmorningnatureno peopleorangeornamentalparkpetalpinkplantredromanticslow motionspringtimesummersunlighttropicalvalentines dayvioletwhiteyellow