0
Stock video
sick young female patient in sweater talk to doctor , medical consultation on videocall on laptop in telehealth, telemedicine. attractive woman coughing, sneezing. coronavirus, flu, 4k footage
M
By MuffinRaw
- Stock footage ID: 1082958907
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|238 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
4k00:10Happy young woman nurse caretaker helping talking with senior grandmother patient give support empathy, female doctor carer having trust conversation with elderly lady, older people homecare concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Asian female nurse wearing face mask putting mask on female patient in hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:19Smiling asian female doctor talking to happy female patient about her medication at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
4k00:19Smiling asian female doctor talking to happy female patient about her medication at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Sad frustrated caucasian young woman, sitting alone on the bed, in loft design room, embracing her legs and crying tears. Mental health concept. close up . watery eyes. Pregnancy concept. 4k footage
4k00:21Sad frustrated caucasian young woman, sitting alone on the bed, in loft design room, embracing her legs and crying tears. Mental health concept. watery eyes. 4k footage
4k00:17Sad frustrated young woman, sitting alone on the bed, in loft design room, embracing her legs and crying tears. Unhappy lady have depression and stress. feeling anxiety, sadness, pain. 4k footage
4k00:10Sad frustrated caucasian young woman, lying alone on the bed, in loft design room, have depression and stress. embracing her belly feeling anxiety. Mental health concept. crying tears. 4k footage
4k00:12Sad frustrated young woman, lying on bed, loft design, have depression and stress. embracing her belly. sadness, pain, stomachache. Mental health. pregnancy concept. watery eyes. .4k footage
4k00:18sick young female patient in sweater talk to doctor , medical consultation on videocall on laptop in telemedicine. attractive woman coughing, sneezing. coronavirus, flu, 4k footage
4k00:10sick young woman in sweater coughing and sneezing in tissue. nose stuffy. lying in bed, taking medications. measures temperature. coronavirus, covid-19, virus infection symptoms concept. 4k footage
Related video keywords
adultallergybedbusinesscold wintercorona viruscoronaviruscoughcovidcovid-19curedistance workdoctordrugepidemicfacefemaleflugrippehandhealthhealthcareholdinghot cuphypodermiaimmuneinfectioninfluenzalaptopmedicalmedicationmedicinenapkin paperonline helppatientphysicianquarantinerespiratorysicksneezesneezing into tissuestay homesweatersymptomtelehealthtelemedicinetemperaturethermometervideo callyoung woman