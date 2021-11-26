0
Stock video
Large harvest bunches of ripe black grapes on a vine in the sun. Close up view
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082956540
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|597.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15Bunches of Red Grapes Hanging in Vineyard. Rows of pinot noir grapes ready to be picked in vineyard at sunrise
4k00:13Glass of gorgeous aged red wine against background of black grapes. Wine tasting and winemaking concept. Woman hand holding and lightly shaking glass of red wine. Waving red wine in glass
hd00:15Ripe Grapes Vineyard Autumn. Tuscany, Italy. Italian Wineyard: Ripe Grapes On The Vine For Making Red Or White Wine. Wine Grapes Harvest In Italy. Italian Countryside Beautiful Vineyards.
4k00:13 glass of red wine poured directly in the vineyards during the harvest of black grapes. concept of organic and healthy . connection with the world of wine .
Related video keywords
backgroundbannerberryblackblack grapebranchcleanclose upcloseupcountrysidedietdropendlessfarmfarmingfoodfruitgardeninggrapegrapevinegrowgrowthhandharvestinghealthhealthyhealthy foodjuicyleafloopingmannaturalnatureplantplatepurplerepeatreplayseedlesssummertastingtexturevegetarianvinevineyardvitaminwaterwater dropwhitewine