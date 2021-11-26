0
Stock video
Happy Halloween with dark blood and hand on grunge texture, motion holidays, horror and Halloween style background
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082956114
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|692.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Black Forest Silhouette Full Moon and Bats 4K Loop features a camera view panning the silhouette of an old dark forest with a full moon behind and fog, smoke, and bats flying in a loop
4k00:14Blurry dark shadows of grape vine branches and leaves on stucco wall for mystery background. Spooky shadow art noise texture for Halloween
hd00:15Seamless Loop of creepy shadow on grunge paper with a flashing vignette. You can see a spiral . Ideal for your horror / creepshow / spooky projects.
hd00:15Halloween spooky background / Scary forest halloween, horror, holiday, scary, autumn, celebration, background, night, black, spooky, october, party, illustration, grunge
Related video keywords
abandonedabstractanimationautumnbackgroundscelebrationconceptscreativitydamageddangerdarkdaydesigndirtyevilfearfireflamegraphic designgreetinggrungehalloweenhellholidayshorrorideasilluminatedinvitationmaterialmotionmulti colorednaturenightoctoberoldold-fashionedoutdoorsposterreligionrustyseasonsignsingle wordspookysymboltexttypescriptwood