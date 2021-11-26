 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

African american woman with dreadlocks sitting outdoors with modern smartphone in hands. Young lady looking on mobile screen with shocked facial expression.

v

By verticalstock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082954179
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV967.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Group of smiling people using digital devices. Multiscreen montage, split screen collage. Technology concept
4k00:10Group of smiling people using digital devices. Multiscreen montage, split screen collage. Technology concept
Young elegant caucasian woman with dreadlocks in white blouse sitting in summer park. Happy freelancer typing on laptop outdoors in skatepark
hd00:20Young elegant caucasian woman with dreadlocks in white blouse sitting in summer park. Happy freelancer typing on laptop outdoors in skatepark
African woman american man sit at dining table in kitchen at home spend time using smartphone online service, make easy comfort remote food delivery order, having fun with new app. Modern tech concept
4k00:13African woman american man sit at dining table in kitchen at home spend time using smartphone online service, make easy comfort remote food delivery order, having fun with new app. Modern tech concept
Side view of beautiful, elegant girl with black and white dreadlocks sitting on parapet in local skate park working on laptop, typing. Wearing nice white blouse and beige pants, Bike rider on
hd00:12Side view of beautiful, elegant girl with black and white dreadlocks sitting on parapet in local skate park working on laptop, typing. Wearing nice white blouse and beige pants, Bike rider on
Adorable joyful smiling lucky pregnant 30-aged girl with dreadlocks sitting on the soft couch in the living-room, tenderly caressing her belly and laughing from amusing videos on mobile
hd00:17Adorable joyful smiling lucky pregnant 30-aged girl with dreadlocks sitting on the soft couch in the living-room, tenderly caressing her belly and laughing from amusing videos on mobile
African 35s couple sit on sofa at home use wireless laptop device watching movie, shopping online together, enjoy retail ecommerce services. Modern tech, buy remotely easy and comfort activity concept
4k00:15African 35s couple sit on sofa at home use wireless laptop device watching movie, shopping online together, enjoy retail ecommerce services. Modern tech, buy remotely easy and comfort activity concept
Attractive lucky joyful modern married 30-aged girl with stylish dreadlocks and piercing in her nose relaxing on the soft couch at home and tenderly stroking her pregnant tummy simultaneously watching
hd00:15Attractive lucky joyful modern married 30-aged girl with stylish dreadlocks and piercing in her nose relaxing on the soft couch at home and tenderly stroking her pregnant tummy simultaneously watching
Close up of amorous attractive lucky smiling pregnant young family which enjoying video call with their relative on computer and awaiting birth their child
hd00:15Close up of amorous attractive lucky smiling pregnant young family which enjoying video call with their relative on computer and awaiting birth their child
Same model in other videos
African american woman sitting on stairs outdoors with cup of coffee and modern smartphone in hands. Young female having dreadlocks and wearing casual clothes.
4k00:12African american woman sitting on stairs outdoors with cup of coffee and modern smartphone in hands. Young female having dreadlocks and wearing casual clothes.
Smiling african american woman with dreadlocks holding cup of coffee and using cell phone while sitting on stairs outdoors. Concept of people, gadgets and lifestyles.
4k00:13Smiling african american woman with dreadlocks holding cup of coffee and using cell phone while sitting on stairs outdoors. Concept of people, gadgets and lifestyles.
African american woman using modern cell phone for online chat while resting outdoors. Young female person sitting on stairs and drinking coffee-to-go.
4k00:11African american woman using modern cell phone for online chat while resting outdoors. Young female person sitting on stairs and drinking coffee-to-go.
African american woman standing on street, turning head and looking at camera with serious facial expression. Exterior of modern building on background.
4k00:09African american woman standing on street, turning head and looking at camera with serious facial expression. Exterior of modern building on background.
Side view of young woman with braids using modern smartphone and drinking coffee while resting outdoors. African american female sitting on stairs and smiling while looking on mobile screen.
4k00:10Side view of young woman with braids using modern smartphone and drinking coffee while resting outdoors. African american female sitting on stairs and smiling while looking on mobile screen.
Portrait of african american woman smiling on camera while standing on city street. Happy young lady having braided hairstyle and wearing casual clothes.
4k00:12Portrait of african american woman smiling on camera while standing on city street. Happy young lady having braided hairstyle and wearing casual clothes.
Beautiful african american woman with dreadlocks walking on city street. Young female person dressed in casual clothes spending leisure time outdoors.
4k00:13Beautiful african american woman with dreadlocks walking on city street. Young female person dressed in casual clothes spending leisure time outdoors.
African american woman with braids gesturing from happiness while reading good news on smartphone. Young lady standing on street and celebrating success.
4k00:14African american woman with braids gesturing from happiness while reading good news on smartphone. Young lady standing on street and celebrating success.

Related video keywords