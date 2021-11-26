0
Stock video
Detail of Alocasia macrorrhizos leaves
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1082953366
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|28.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Top View Growing Big Bud Tulip Flower and Dew Petals. Amazing Beautiful Blooming Plant in Timelapse. Lovely Romantic and Natural Backdrop Wedding Decoration Alone Flower in Growing Process Closeup 4k
4k00:10White flowers of a cherry blossom on a cherry tree close up. Time lapse video of the blossoming of white petals of a cherry flower. Macro. Nature. Creative timelapse.
hd00:17Close up of one honey bee flying around honeysuckle flowers bee collecting nectar pollen on spring sunny day slow motion
hd00:10Autumn leaves falling in slow motion and sun shining through fall leaves. Beautiful landscape background.