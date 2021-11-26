0
Stock video
Canadian geese and their young ducklings walk and graze on the rocky embankment of the river
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082952805
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|576.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Follow leaders: Flock of geese flying in an imperfect V formation. Slow motion. Birds Geese flying in formation, Blue sky background. Migrating Greater birds flying in Formation
4k00:09flock of birds autumn taking off from a tree, a flock of crows black bird dry tree. birds ravens in the sky sunset orange silhouette
hd00:20Follow leaders: Flock of geese flying in an imperfect V formation. Slow motion. Birds Geese flying in formation, Blue sky background. Migrating Greater birds flying in Formation
hd00:14Aerial view of Katmai national Park and Reserve wild Geese flying in remote wilderness mountain region Alaska USA
Related video keywords
babybaby goosebackgroundbeakbirdbornchickchickenchildclose-upcutedomesticdonaldduckducklingeatfamilyfarmingfeatherfluffyfowlfreefurfuzzygeesegoldgoosegoslinggrassgreengrouphatchinginnocencelifelivestocklying downmallardmeadownatureoutdoorpetscreamsmallspringsummerwaterfowlwebbed feetwildwildlifeyellow