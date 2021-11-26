 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

beautiful sand beach. Ocean in Dominican Republic in 4k slow motion

A

By Andrey Moskvitin

  • Stock footage ID: 1082952193
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4107.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Related stock videos

The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Slow motion woman feet walking barefoot by beach at golden sunset leaving footprints in sand. Female tourist on summer vacation in Malibu, California, USA. Woman in beautiful waving dress at sunset
4k00:12Slow motion woman feet walking barefoot by beach at golden sunset leaving footprints in sand. Female tourist on summer vacation in Malibu, California, USA. Woman in beautiful waving dress at sunset
Aerial view of the sunsets over sea. Beautiful sea waves. Pink sand and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. Water texture. Top view of the fantastic natural sunsets. 4K
4k00:14Aerial view of the sunsets over sea. Beautiful sea waves. Pink sand and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. Water texture. Top view of the fantastic natural sunsets. 4K
Blue ocean white sand beach nature tropical palms Island. Caribbean sea and sky. Small wild beach chairs. landscape Island. Palms turquoise sea background Atlantic ocean.
hd00:36Blue ocean white sand beach nature tropical palms Island. Caribbean sea and sky. Small wild beach chairs. landscape Island. Palms turquoise sea background Atlantic ocean.
Aerial view waves break on white sand beach. Sea waves on the beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot.
4k00:22Aerial view waves break on white sand beach. Sea waves on the beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot.
Drone view of beautiful seamless never ending footage while turquiose sea waves breaking on sandy coastline. Aerial shot of golden beach meeting deep blue ocean water and foamy waves
4k00:21Drone view of beautiful seamless never ending footage while turquiose sea waves breaking on sandy coastline. Aerial shot of golden beach meeting deep blue ocean water and foamy waves
Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
Teamwork cleaning plastic on the beach. Volunteers collect trash in a trash bag. Plastic pollution and environmental problem concept. Voluntary cleaning of nature from plastic. Greening the planet
4k00:10Teamwork cleaning plastic on the beach. Volunteers collect trash in a trash bag. Plastic pollution and environmental problem concept. Voluntary cleaning of nature from plastic. Greening the planet

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view waves break on white sand beach at sunset, land meets sea
4k00:33Aerial view waves break on white sand beach at sunset, land meets sea
Famous Bridge overpass over Pacific Coast Highway by Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with light traffic in beautiful golden hour Sunset vibe, Aerial Dolly forward, Wide angle shot
4k00:14Famous Bridge overpass over Pacific Coast Highway by Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with light traffic in beautiful golden hour Sunset vibe, Aerial Dolly forward, Wide angle shot
Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Young women splashing in waves in slow motion playing in ocean on tropical beach
4k00:11Young women splashing in waves in slow motion playing in ocean on tropical beach

Related video keywords