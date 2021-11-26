 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Camera movement on golden bell on branch of Christmas tree on background of shining garland lights. New Year

B

By Belkina Margarita

  • Stock footage ID: 1082951986
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV115.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Close up a Christmas tree lights glittering at night. New Year fir tree with decorations and illumination. Xmas tree decorations background. Many large golden balls on fir tree New Year and Christmas
hd00:13Close up a Christmas tree lights glittering at night. New Year fir tree with decorations and illumination. Xmas tree decorations background. Many large golden balls on fir tree New Year and Christmas
The bamboo wind chimes bells swinging in the wind in the afternoon light. Sunshine light passing through
hd00:36The bamboo wind chimes bells swinging in the wind in the afternoon light. Sunshine light passing through
Christmas toys on a spruce branch on the background of new year's illumination
hd00:16Christmas toys on a spruce branch on the background of new year's illumination
Christmas decorations on the Christmas tree. Blurred background.
hd00:12Christmas decorations on the Christmas tree. Blurred background.
Camera movement on Christmas decoration bell on branch of Christmas tree on background of shining lights of golden garland. New Year holiday celebration
hd00:09Camera movement on Christmas decoration bell on branch of Christmas tree on background of shining lights of golden garland. New Year holiday celebration
Close-up of a snow-covered spruce branch decorated for Christmas. The spruce branch is covered with frost. Lots of big Golden balls on the Christmas tree New year and Christmas
4k00:15Close-up of a snow-covered spruce branch decorated for Christmas. The spruce branch is covered with frost. Lots of big Golden balls on the Christmas tree New year and Christmas
Close up of Red bobbles on white snow with Chritmas tree lights flickering in background. shallow depth of field on bobbles. christmas concept.
4k00:22Close up of Red bobbles on white snow with Chritmas tree lights flickering in background. shallow depth of field on bobbles. christmas concept.
Close up a Christmas tree lights glittering at night. New Year fir tree with decorations and illumination. Xmas tree decorations background. Shallow depth of field focus on gold bobble.
4k00:19Close up a Christmas tree lights glittering at night. New Year fir tree with decorations and illumination. Xmas tree decorations background. Shallow depth of field focus on gold bobble.

Related video keywords