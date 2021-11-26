0
Stock video
Aerial above epic huge steel icebreaker breaks ice by bow of ship and floats in large sea ice floes. Maintaining navigation in a frozen sea channel laying. Self-propelled specialized vessel red ship
a
- Stock footage ID: 1082951518
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|955.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Antarctica Icebreaker Boat Break Ice Aerial Zoom in View. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Float Through Thin Southern Ocean Frozen Surface at Packice Top Flight Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:14Drone top down Epic red steel icebreaker ship tanker breaks winter frozen sea, overcomes. Bow of ship floats through ice floe. Huge white block of ice. Sailing, navigation. Unique Polar expedition. 4k
4k00:14Antarctica Icebreaker Vessel Front Aerial View. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Break Through Southern Ocean Glacier at Frozen Polar Coast Top Tracking Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:14WEST ANTARCTICA - NOV 23 2017: Antarctic Icebreaker Ship Float Ice Aerial Shot. Timelapse. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Float Frozen Ocean on Mountain Landscape. Top Tracking Drone View Footage 4K
4k00:07Aerial above epic huge steel ship breaks ice by bow of ship and floats in large sea ice floes. Maintaining navigation in a frozen sea channel laying. Self-propelled specialized vessel red ship.
4k00:22Flight top down epic green huge cargo reefer ship bulk carrier floats frozen sea, breaking through ice. Unique winter cracked ice pattern. Expedition to North. Logistics delivery transportation. Drone
4k00:15Antarctica Ocean Expedition Icebreaker Boat Aerial View. Research Mission Ship Cruise to Polar Iceberg Glacier at Frozen Sea Coast Top Flight Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
Related video keywords
aboveaerialairplaneantarcticaarcticbirds eye viewboatbreakbreakercargoclimatecolddroneexpeditionflightfloefreezefrom great heightfrostfrozenhelicopterhigh altitudeiceicebergiceboaticebreakerlandscapemarinemaritimenaturenauticalnavigationnorthoceanpolarquadcopterseaseasonshipshippingsnowtransporttransportationvesselwaterweatherwhitewinter