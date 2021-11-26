0
Stock video
Ship Target Scan In A Spy Drone Surveillance Operation. Military Location Tracking Operation By Drone Scanning System At A Futuristic Spy Base. Spy Drone Operation In A High Tech Software.
U
By U360
- Stock footage ID: 1082948725
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Authentication Protocol. Loading computer User Interface. The most modern spying system. Tracking Progress. Scanning the world. A Military Base was identified in the Near East. Data processing.
4k00:22Future military panel using newest spying technology. Future military panel is analyzing the geographical position of the target. Future military panel found multiple enemy helicopters on the ground.
4k00:22Secret satellite spy camera detects plane at Air Base, modern technology. Military satellite network space operations command center. Security intelligence services. Computer user interface
Related video keywords
advancementsaerialaianalysisartificial intelligencecameracitycomputercontrolcrimedigitaldronefollowingfuturehigh techinnovationintelligenceinterfaceinternationallandscapelocationmapmilitarymissionmodernmonitornetworkoperationpanelphantompursuitroboticsatellitescanscreensecuritysensorssoftwarespysurfacesurveillancesystemtargettechtechnologytrackinguiurbanuser interfacevehicle