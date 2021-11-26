 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2021: Fast food restaurant in the city center, on Istiklal Street, where chefs prepare Turkish national dishes, put them on plates, and tourists take their orders

N

By Natalya Volchenkova

  • Stock footage ID: 1082948440
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV956.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV40.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8 MB

Related stock videos

Fish ball finger food catering for cocktail party
hd00:09Fish ball finger food catering for cocktail party
Man in car getting takeaway food at drive thru restaurant. Cashier in protective gloves and mask serving fast food order for driver customer in delivery window
4k00:37Man in car getting takeaway food at drive thru restaurant. Cashier in protective gloves and mask serving fast food order for driver customer in delivery window
Minsk, Belarus, February 16, 2016: A worker fills a waffle cup with ice cream in a McDonalds restaurant.
hd00:09Minsk, Belarus, February 16, 2016: A worker fills a waffle cup with ice cream in a McDonalds restaurant.
Food Preparation - Collage. Professional chefs preparing and cooking food in a commercial kitchen. Barbecue party. Fish and Seafood Cooking . Pizza place. HD1080p.
hd00:25Food Preparation - Collage. Professional chefs preparing and cooking food in a commercial kitchen. Barbecue party. Fish and Seafood Cooking . Pizza place. HD1080p.
Fresh bakery donuts on industrial conveyer industrial machine being coated with sugar glaze coating. hd high definition 1080 1920x1080 stock video footage clip
hd00:12Fresh bakery donuts on industrial conveyer industrial machine being coated with sugar glaze coating. hd high definition 1080 1920x1080 stock video footage clip
MINSK, BELARUS - December 13, 2019: Visitor orders food at McDonald's restaurant
4k00:14MINSK, BELARUS - December 13, 2019: Visitor orders food at McDonald's restaurant
Workers cut shawarma at a restaurant
4k00:14Workers cut shawarma at a restaurant
The cook cuts the meat product. Electric food slicer. Footage cutting of meat, sausages, fillets, and other products. Electric slicer in shop, magazine, supermarket.
4k00:08The cook cuts the meat product. Electric food slicer. Footage cutting of meat, sausages, fillets, and other products. Electric slicer in shop, magazine, supermarket.

Related video keywords