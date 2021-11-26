 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

LONDON - MAY 31, 2021: TILT DOWN to reveal St Paul's Cathedral reflected in glass fronted shops at One New Change shopping centre

r

By rightclickstudios

  • Stock footage ID: 1082948392
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4145.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
hd00:09LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
UHD Sunset timelapse of the Millennium bridge with St Paul cathedral and crowd of tourists and commuters walking in London, UK
4k00:09UHD Sunset timelapse of the Millennium bridge with St Paul cathedral and crowd of tourists and commuters walking in London, UK
St Pauls Cathedral and Millennium bridge from day to night in London, UK.
4k00:15St Pauls Cathedral and Millennium bridge from day to night in London, UK.
St Pauls and Millenium Bridge, London
4k00:11St Pauls and Millenium Bridge, London
Tourist taking photograph of sunset in london skyline view from The Shard
hd00:09Tourist taking photograph of sunset in london skyline view from The Shard
Tourist taking photograph of sunset in london skyline view from The Shard
hd00:09Tourist taking photograph of sunset in london skyline view from The Shard
Tourist taking photograph of sunset in london skyline view from The Shard
hd00:05Tourist taking photograph of sunset in london skyline view from The Shard
London, England. Circa, 2016. Hyper lapsed view of Saint Paul´s Cathedral from One New Change. It is a major office and retail development in London modern financial centre.
4k00:09London, England. Circa, 2016. Hyper lapsed view of Saint Paul´s Cathedral from One New Change. It is a major office and retail development in London modern financial centre.

Related video keywords