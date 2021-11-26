0
Stock video
man and woman in love in forest in autumn day, happy lady in embrace of her beloved boyfriend
I
- Stock footage ID: 1082948203
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|486.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:16Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Same model in other videos
hd00:30A stylish, attractive woman in jeans and a black blouse walks up to a white car, opens the door, and gets behind the wheel.
4k00:30female body is covered golden color, lady is lying in water with gold shine and stroking her leg, closeup view
4k00:30The woman is in the water lying on her back, covered all over with gold paint. Lies and poses beautifully.
4k00:30a woman in a dress with dyed gold skin and hair lies in the water, slowly moving. She strokes her body.
Related video keywords
adultautumnbelovedboyfriendcaucasianclosenesscoldcoupledatingdaydaylightdaytimeembraceembracingemotionfamilyfashionfeelingfemalefoliageforestgirlfriendhappyheterosexualladylovelovermalemanoutdoorpairparkpersonrelationshiprelaxedromanceseasonsmilesmilingspousespousesstreetsuntogethertogethernesswalkweekendwifewomanyellow