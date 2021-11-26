0
Stock video
Aftermath of forest fire: smoking charred tree trunks and branches, smell of burning, black coal woods, ash on the ground Environmental damage
u
By uralbear
- Stock footage ID: 1082947381
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|462.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|50.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Fire ravaged, charred coastline. Fire aftermath. Aerial of burnt trees, charred forest on the coast, the result of devastating wildfires. Smoke lingers in the apocalyptic landscape.
4k00:23Scorched coast, charred coastline. Fire aftermath. Aerial of burnt trees, charred forest on the coast, the result of devastating wildfires. Smoke lingers in the apocalyptic landscape.
4k00:05Scorched coast, charred coastline. Fire aftermath. Aerial of burnt trees, charred forest on the coast, the result of devastating wildfires. Smoke lingers in the apocalyptic landscape.
4k00:08Forest fire aftermath. Tracking past burnt tree trunks with new growth sprouting from charred trees, green leaves, the aftermath of bushfire, a sense of renewal and regeneration after devastation
4k00:14Forest fire aftermath, burnt charred trees in USA. Black dry burned scorched coniferous woodland after conflagration. Parched damaged wood in Bryce Canyon. Natural disaster and ecological catastrophe.