0

Stock video

Aerial drone footage of the Geneva old town with its cathedral by lake Geneve in Switzerland. Shot with a downward tilt up dolly motion.

A

By AsiaTravel

  • Stock footage ID: 1082947318
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4597.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV78.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.6 MB

