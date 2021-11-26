0
Stock video
Beautiful Falling snow 2022 New year Countdown 4K animation - 2022 Happy New year celebration Silver Count down - Black and silver Style
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082947198
Video clip length: 01:00FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|457.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|92.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:59Silver Shining 2022 New year eve Countdown 4K animation - Glowing Diamond New year Count down animation - 2022 Happy New year Celebration Countdown Timer
4k00:06new year 2022 flip countdown time counter. Christmas holiday and New Year concept Scoreboard. Flipping digits. Retro timetable 4k stock footage. Countdown timer, snowflakes, snow
4k01:002022 New year Countdown in Gold - 4K animation on Black background -2022 New year countdown Clock With Blank space for your logo
4k00:59Unique 2022 New year eve Countdown 4K animation - 2022 New year celebration Count down Numbers animation - Happy New year Video
Related video keywords
20222022 celebration2022 happy new year3d4kanimatedanimationbackgroundbeautifulblackblack backgroundblankcelebratecelebrationclockcoldcount downcountdowndarkdigitalemptyevefalling snowglowinggraphicgreetinghdholidayholidayslightmidnightnew yearnew year celebrationnew year countdownnightnumbersparallaxpartyreflectionscreenshiningsilverskysnowsnowfalltimetimervideowhitewinter