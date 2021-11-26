0
Stock video
Drone view on the forest with morning fog. Beautiful footage of nature
V
- Stock footage ID: 1082946766
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|182.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Over Mist Forrest Sunset Colorful Autumn Trees Golden Hour Sunset Colors Epic Glory Inspiration Hiking And Tourism Concept
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:23Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Aerial hyperlapse bird�s eye view of roads in the middle of the forest. Imigrantes road with cars moving different directions. Sao Paulo, Brazil
4k00:21Aerial footage of remote waterfall surrounded by dense forest. Encantada Waterfall. Chapada Diamantina National Park. Itaetê, Bahia, BA, Brazil