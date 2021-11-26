 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A smiling young woman making an online call.

a

By aijiro

  • Stock footage ID: 1082946700
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV916.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
4k00:24Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
4k00:12Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
4k00:14Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
Same model in other videos
A young woman taking care of her skin.
4k00:15A young woman taking care of her skin.
A young woman using a laptop.
4k00:15A young woman using a laptop.
A young woman using a laptop.
4k00:15A young woman using a laptop.
A smiling young woman making an online call.
4k00:11A smiling young woman making an online call.
A young woman using a laptop.
4k00:12A young woman using a laptop.
A young woman on the phone with a smile.
4k00:17A young woman on the phone with a smile.
A young woman using a laptop on the couch.
4k00:16A young woman using a laptop on the couch.
A smiling young woman making an online call.
4k00:21A smiling young woman making an online call.

Related video keywords