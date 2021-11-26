 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up on left hand of unknown guitar player playing in dark bar

M

By Miljan Zivkovic

  • Stock footage ID: 1082946265
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Man lead guitarist playing electrical guitar on concert stage slow motion
hd00:12Man lead guitarist playing electrical guitar on concert stage slow motion
Guitars in live action at a concert (rack focus)
hd00:10Guitars in live action at a concert (rack focus)
Guitarist performs on stage. Performing in slow motion. Closeup guitar view. Metal concert. Rock gig. Guitar strings. Rock music band. Music player. Electric guitar. Young music artist. Grunge concert
hd00:09Guitarist performs on stage. Performing in slow motion. Closeup guitar view. Metal concert. Rock gig. Guitar strings. Rock music band. Music player. Electric guitar. Young music artist. Grunge concert
GUITARIST ON SCENE raises the guitar up, spectators applaud. The guitarist performs on stage. Stage light, smoke. From above fall golden confetti, Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
hd00:22GUITARIST ON SCENE raises the guitar up, spectators applaud. The guitarist performs on stage. Stage light, smoke. From above fall golden confetti, Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
Music lifestyle concept. Daring rebel woman with purple hair walking with electric guitar at city center during bright sunset. People walking in background. Asian girl rock star, provocative behavior.
hd00:08Music lifestyle concept. Daring rebel woman with purple hair walking with electric guitar at city center during bright sunset. People walking in background. Asian girl rock star, provocative behavior.
Mexican musicians mariachi on the street. Close-up of hands
hd00:05Mexican musicians mariachi on the street. Close-up of hands
A silhouette of a guitar player sitting on a stool
hd00:30A silhouette of a guitar player sitting on a stool
playing guitar solo
hd00:27playing guitar solo

Related video keywords