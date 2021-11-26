0
Stock video
Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082946187
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|669 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
4k00:08Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
4k00:35Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
4k00:05Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
4k00:17Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
4k00:12Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
4k00:30Destruction of ancient historical buildings, excavator breaks down an old vintage house. construction of new buildings on the site of abandoned housing concept. Urban Renewal 4k High quality video
Related video keywords
abandonedarchitecturebackgroundbrickbucketbuildingbuilding constructionbuilding technicsbulldozerconcreteconcrete floorsconstruction industrycrashingdebrisdemolishdemolitiondestroydestructiondiggerdismantledismantlingdozerdumpdustecologyequipmentexcavatorexcavator bucketforemangarbageillegal constructionindustrialindustryjunkmachinerypollutionreconstructionrenovationrepairurban regenerationurban renewalvillagewallworkworker