0
Stock video
Green tops of the trees are covered with white frost, aerial view. In winter, at sunset, in the evening. Screensaver, footage, nature for intro, background, titles. UHD 4K video
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082945932
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|171.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|122.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.1 MB
Related video keywords
backdropbackgroundbeautybeauty in naturechristmastimeclimatecoldcold temperaturecoloulfulconifercoolcountryearlyearly winterearthforestfrostfrozengrasshorizontalicejanuarymeadowmorningmysticnational forestpanoramasceneryscenics natureseasonshinesnowflakessunsunlightsunrisesunshinetourismtraveltwilightviewweatherwildernesswildlifewinterwinter forestwintertimewintrywonderlandwood