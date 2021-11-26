0
Stock video
Aerial footage by drone of Geitungen Lighthouse is a coastal lighthouse in the municipality of Karmøy in Rogaland county, Norway. The lighthouse is located on a small island.
J
By Joabir
- Stock footage ID: 1082945521
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|51.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:37Stunning Aerial (Drone) Shot of Montauk Lighthouse in Long Island, New York surrounded by the blue sky, beach, seashore and the American flag
4k01:25Landscape aerial drone footage video of a Beachy Head Lighthouse and chalk cliffs at colourful sunrise with low tide in England, near Eastbourne
hd00:25Aerial drone view of the faro de Cabo Trafalgar, a lighthouse at Cape Trafalgar, a headland in the Province of Cadiz in Andalusia, Spain. The 1805 naval Battle of Trafalgar took place off the cape.