0

Stock video

Aerial footage by drone of Geitungen Lighthouse is a coastal lighthouse in the municipality of Karmøy in Rogaland county, Norway. The lighthouse is located on a small island.

J

By Joabir

  • Stock footage ID: 1082945521
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP451.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related video keywords