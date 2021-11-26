0
Stock video
Firewood grapes for a fire, natural wood. 4K.
C
By Credoartin
- Stock footage ID: 1082944639
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|80.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|20.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Fire line in super slow motion isoélated on black, shooting with high speed cinema camera in 4K.
hd00:30Marvelous Sparks in the Dark. Beautiful abstract background on the theme of fire, light and life. Sparks fly in the sky in slow motion.
hd00:21Extreme close up of fire sparks moving on dark night sky as black background coming from brightly burning warm outdoors bonfire in forest