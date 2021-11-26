0
Stock video
The chef puts a piece of fish on a wooden board for slicing. Close up
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1082943748
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|424.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|10.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Business, Advertisement concept - Salmon fish cut into pieces. Chef preparing a fresh salmon on a cutting board, Japanese chef in restaurant slicing raw fish for salmon sushi.
4k00:07Chef cook hands cutting with knife tuna fish fillet 4k close up video in sushi restaurant. Asian Japanese cuisine.
4k00:144K Close up hand of Professional chef decorate burned slice salmon rice bowl on kitchen counter. Male chef preparing delicious healthy food fish menu aburi salmon ikura donburi in japanese restaurant
4k00:214K Close up of Professional chef hand decorate salmon sashimi rice bowl on kitchen counter. Male chef preparing delicious healthy food japanese fish menu salmon ikura donburi in japanese restaurant
4k00:26Chef cook hands cutting with knife tuna fish fillet 4k video in sushi restaurant kitchen. Asian japanese cuisine.
4k00:25Chef hands cutting with knife raw bluefin tuna to filet pieces 4k video in sushi restaurant kitchen. Asian japanese cuisine.
Related video keywords
asianboardbusinesschefclose upcloseupcookcookingcuisinecutdeliciousdietdinnerfilletfishfoodfreshfreshnessgourmethandhealthyingredientjapanesekitchenknifemalemanmealmeatnaturalnutritionorangepiecepreparationprepareprocessingproductprofessionalrawredrestaurantsalmonsashimiseafoodsliceslicingsushitablewhitework