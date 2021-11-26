0
Stock video
Farmer woman working with tablet in field analyzes quality of crop before harvesting. Close up
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1082943721
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|979.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Modern scientists are engaged in the development of healthy food production by growing them in vertical automated farms. Analysis of data using a laptop and tablet computer.
hd00:13Experts check the salad in hydroponics in a greenhouse. Two people gowns stand in one of the ranks of the agricultural complex. A man in a striped tie removes a portion of leaves from the cell from
4k00:15Young woman watching organic tomato plants in greenhouse, holding a digital tablet in hands. Look at camera and smile. Hothouse with Regulated Climatic Temperature Conditions for Grown Tomatos
4k00:37Modern scientists are engaged in the development of healthy food production by growing them in vertical automated farms. Analysis of data using a laptop and tablet computer.
4k00:21Modern scientists are engaged in the development of healthy food production by growing them in vertical automated farms. Analysis of data using a laptop and tablet computer.
4k00:24Silhouette farmers talking in a wheat field against sunset. Team farmers stand in a wheat field with tablet and controlling their crops. Agronomists discuss harvest and crops among ears of wheat.
hd00:20Farmers handshake over the wheat crop in harvest time. Team farmers stand in a wheat field with tablet. Partnership concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:21Farmer woman working with tablet in field analyzes quality of crop before harvesting. Middle shot
4k00:18Wide view of Farmer woman working with tablet in field analyzes quality of crop before harvesting.
4k00:17Back view of happy woman with turkish national flag standing outdoors at sunset. slow motion sgot
4k00:11Back view of happy woman with USA national flag standing outdoors at sunset. Slow motion shot
4k00:09Silhouettes of a man and woman family holding hands and walking with a dog during amazing sunset
Related video keywords
agribusinessagriculturalagricultureagronomistagronomybeautifulbusinessbusinesswomancomputercountrycountrysidecultivateddigitalearexaminingfarmfarmerfarmingfarmlandfemalefieldfoodgadgetgraingreengrowinggrowthharvestharvestingindustryinternetmodernnaturalnatureorganicpersonplantplantationruralseasonsunsettablettechnologywheatwomanworkworkerworkingyoung