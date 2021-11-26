 
0

Stock video

Aerial drone footage. Two telecommunications antenna or radio telescope satellite dish on sunset Wide view

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082943709
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related video keywords