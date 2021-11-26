0
Stock video
PARIS, FRANCE - OCT 31, 2021: People walking in city center street make shopping along famous brands boutiques stores frontage entrances
i
By iLink
- Stock footage ID: 1082943649
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|142 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 23, 2017: People Sit In Restaurant Eating And Drinking On Cozy Street Of Paris Latin Quarter
4k00:10PARIS - CIRCA AUGUST, 2019: Footage of people walking and sitting at cafes on famous street called "Rue Montorgueil" in Paris. It is a sunny summer day. Camera moves forward.
4k00:06New Orleans/USA October 26th 2019: African american black male is playing the trumpet music with his performance band at night after the rain in the french quarter with crowds of tourist having fun