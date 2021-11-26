0
Stock video
A young woman packs a Christmas present in red paper and ties it with ribbons.
P
- Stock footage ID: 1082943478
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|516.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:39Closeup of female hands holding stack of money in blurry glowing holiday background. Adult woman counting money ready to buy Christmas presents. Real time full hd video footage.
4k00:25Happy young asian couple opening big cardboard box, through online shopping websites buying personal goods and received the parcel at home looking at product feeling satisfaction.
hd00:05MOSCOW - DEC 21: (Time lapse View) New Year tree stands in hall in shopping center European, on Dec 21, 2011 in Moscow, Russia. People do last minute shopping for the Christmas season.
hd00:30PROVIDENCE, RI - DEC 24: People donate money to Salvation Army charity on December 24, 2015. The Salvation Army is a Christian church and an charitable organization present in 127 countries.
Same model in other videos
4k00:20A close-up of the hand of a woman wraps her hands around a box in a wrapping paper with a Christmas ornament. professional decorator gift wrapper
4k00:13A young woman decorating a gift on a wooden table with garlands turns over and puts on the table a ready-made Christmas box crushed with a ribbon in slow motion
4k00:13Close-up of a woman decorator with scissors cuts and trims the ribbon on the packaging of a gift for Christmas
4k00:13General plan: Young woman packing Christmas gifts for her friends and relatives, Close up of female hands packing Christmas gifts for friends. Christmas decorations, preparing for the festive season.
4k00:12A Christmas present moves a woman's hands into the camera. Green Packaged Gift Woman Moves Into Camera After Packing and Decorating
4k00:14A close-up of a woman wraps her hands around a box in wrapping paper with a Christmas ornament. professional decorator gift wrapper
4k00:21A top-down plan. Fully visible the table with the decorations. Female hands put and finalize Christmas gift wrapped in craftool paper on a wooden table. Bandaging tape
Related video keywords
boxcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas giftchristmas ornamentcosycraftdecemberdecorationdeskeco friendlyenclosedfestivegiftgift boxhandhand-madehandmadehappinessholidayhomehomemadehuman handlifestylesmerrynew yearnordicone personornatepackagepackagingpackingpaperpersonpreparingpresentribbonroperusticscandinavianseasonalsurprisetabletraditionwinterwomanwrappedyoung adult