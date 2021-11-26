0
Stock video
Christmas sale animation. Special offer, discount type text, 50 percent off. motion graphics.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082943412
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|1.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|4.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|921 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Colorful Cyber Monday Deals 50 Percent Off Lettering Flickering Glowing Light Neon Sign With Motion Dotted And Dashed Border Line On Dark Blue Brick Wall
hd00:17Scissor cuts the paper horizontally.2D animation.HD 1080.Green screen/Alpha matte.Good for title sequences.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Fifty discount percent tag icon isolated on black background. Shopping tag sign. Special offer sign. Discount coupons symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10TEXT sign percent neon glow color moving seamless art background abstract motion. concept of sale
4k00:10TEXT sign sell neon glow color moving seamless art background abstract motion. concept of sale
Related video keywords
advertisementadvertisinganimationannouncementbackgroundbannerbuycardcelebrationchristmas saleconceptcustomerdecemberdesigndiscountdiscount salehappyholidaymarketmarketingmega salemerry christmasmerry christmas backgroundmerry christmas salemessagemotionnewnew yearoffofferonline shoppingpersonposingposterpromotionpurchaseredsalesseasonshopspecial offerstoresupersupermarketsymboltexttradetraditionalweb