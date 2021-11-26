0
Stock video
young construction worker, engineer, builder in white helmet protection in yellow overalls dancing fun at construction site for building renovation, civil engineering concept
K
By Kittyfly
- Stock footage ID: 1082943298
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|128.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10A young male and female Indian Asian civil engineers safety jackets and helmets standing on an under-construction building holding a blueprint of the structure and working together
4k00:13Three engineers work with a blueprint in a building. Construction contractor working on a construction site.
4k00:16Track in a close-up shot of a young confident Indian Asian female civil engineer wearing a safety helmet standing with folded arms and looking at the camera on top of an under-construction building.
4k00:08Cheerful Afro-American builder looks straight to camera and smiles happily on working colleagues, unfinished construction background. Positive emotions, good mood. Male portrait
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27SLOW MOTION, LENS FLARE, CLOSE UP: Young contractor working late uses a power drill to mount a wall panel. Bearded worker changes bolts fastening a gypsum wallboard. Builder working on a sunny evening
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Two men, an architect and construction engineer, foreman in white helmet protection inspect performance of project, a construction site of a multi-storey house, building in progress
4k00:10close-up face of a young man wearing dark glasses, reflection of a dark screen with source code, the concept of creating computer programs, software, hacker use of cyberspace
4k00:12Two men, an architect and construction engineer, foreman in white helmet protection inspect performance of project, a construction site of a multi-storey house, building in progress
4k00:09close-up face of a young man wearing dark glasses, reflection of a dark screen with source code, the concept of creating computer programs, software, hacker use of cyberspace
4k00:25Two men, an architect and construction engineer, foreman in white helmet protection inspect performance of project, a construction site of a multi-storey house, building in progress
4k00:18young construction worker, engineer, builder in white helmet protection in yellow overalls inspect performance of project on construction site for building renovation, civil engineering concept
4k00:19Two men, an architect and construction engineer, foreman in white helmet protection inspect performance of project, a construction site of a multi-storey house, building in progress
Related video keywords
architectarchitecturalarchitecturebuildbuilderbuildingscaucasianchiefconstructionconstruction engineerconstructionistconstructorcontractordancingdevelopmentdocumentengineerengineeringenterpriseestateexperienceexperiencedforemanhardhathelmetindustrialindustryinspectinspectionjobmalemanmastermenoutdoorsoverallspeoplepersonplanplannedprofessionalprojectprotectiverenovationsafetyscaffoldingspecialistworkworkeryoung