 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait closeup cute lovely little Asian newborn baby infant lying in the child bed with his eyes open

H

By HarryKiiM Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082943268
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV221.3 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV17 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
hd00:16Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
A little boy holds a small baby duck on a green lawn.
4k00:25A little boy holds a small baby duck on a green lawn.
Close up. A portrait of a labrador dog being caressed by a teen girl. View of hands and a dog. Green grass background. POV
4k00:12Close up. A portrait of a labrador dog being caressed by a teen girl. View of hands and a dog. Green grass background. POV
Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
4k00:16Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
Baby taking first steps with mother help
hd00:15Baby taking first steps with mother help
Upset little boy hugging his mother at home
hd00:20Upset little boy hugging his mother at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Independent Woman smiling with Red hair blowing in wind Close up portrait looking at sunset over ocean Young Girl Slow Motion
4k00:17Independent Woman smiling with Red hair blowing in wind Close up portrait looking at sunset over ocean Young Girl Slow Motion
Close up portrait of teenage girl friends hugging each other on vacation
4k00:10Close up portrait of teenage girl friends hugging each other on vacation
Two sisters, wearing white pajamas, fight with pillows and all the plumage come out. Concept of youth, wellness and health, happiness and freedom.
4k00:18Two sisters, wearing white pajamas, fight with pillows and all the plumage come out. Concept of youth, wellness and health, happiness and freedom.
Independent Woman smiling with Red hair blowing in wind Close up portrait looking at sunset over ocean Young Girl wearing yellow raincoat trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
4k00:16Independent Woman smiling with Red hair blowing in wind Close up portrait looking at sunset over ocean Young Girl wearing yellow raincoat trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
Same model in other videos
Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
4k00:11Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
4k00:27Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
Portrait closeup cute lovely little Asian newborn baby infant lying in the child bed with his eyes open
4k00:26Portrait closeup cute lovely little Asian newborn baby infant lying in the child bed with his eyes open
Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
4k00:16Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
4k00:08Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
4k00:25Portrait cute lovely little newborn baby infant dressed as Santa Claus lying in the child basket with his eyes open, happy baby celebrates holiday Christmas new year
Closeup view of mother feeding her cute lovely little newborn baby infant drinks milk from bottle lying on mother hand, Happy family concept
4k00:16Closeup view of mother feeding her cute lovely little newborn baby infant drinks milk from bottle lying on mother hand, Happy family concept
Closeup view of mother feeding her cute lovely little newborn baby infant drinks milk from bottle lying on mother hand, Happy family concept
4k00:25Closeup view of mother feeding her cute lovely little newborn baby infant drinks milk from bottle lying on mother hand, Happy family concept

Related video keywords