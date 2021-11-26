0
Stock video
Tranquil view of a soybean field ready for harvest in early autumn on a sunny day in central Illinois; field surrounded by timber; concepts of farming, agriculture and harvest
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082943001
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|226.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|72.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Aerial, Flight above rural countryside landscape with growing corn field with morning sunrise beautiful light.