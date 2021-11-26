 
0

Stock video

White townhouses by Praia da Califórnia beach. Reveal of Forte de Santiago de Sesimbra, Portugal

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082942908
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MP41 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV115.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.9 MB

