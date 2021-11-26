0
Stock video
Turkey, Antalya - September 06, 2021: A woman and her daughter are sitting in the terminal at the airport. A woman at the train station sits and takes a test on her smartphone.
c
By cinematri
- Stock footage ID: 1082942329
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|72.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Female passenger legs silhouetted, girl walk with trolley case at airport terminal against glass wall window. Parked airliner seen outside, cloudy sky. Departure gate slow motion shot
4k00:08Happy family tourists mother, father, son little boy child in airport in protective medical face mask. Safe travel tourism kid. Virus outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19 flu quarantine pandemic. slow-mo 4 K
4k00:09Caucasian young good looking happy and cheerful boyfriend and girlfriend meeting and hugging in the airport or train station.
hd00:20Self-confident hot young blonde girl in an elegant pink jacket walks by the airport terminal and uses her cellphone, smiles happily to the text messages, looks around. Stylish outfit, modern woman.
Related video keywords
aerophobiaairairlineairplaneairportbackgroundbaggagebeautifulboardingcoronavirusdeparturedestinationfearfemaleflightflygirlindoorsinternetjourneykidlong hairluggagemaskmedicalpassengerpersonplaneportraitprecautionsrestrictionsshoppingtechnologyteenteenageteenagerterminaltourismtouristtransportationtraveltravelertravellingtripvacationvirus protectionvoyagewaitingwomanyoung